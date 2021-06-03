(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 3)

This round of disaster relief will likely do more harm than good for the Korean economy. As the economy has started recovering, such a colossal cash handout is simply not needed. Thanks to the rapid rebound of the global economy as a result of vaccinations in places like the U.S. and U.K., the Bank of Korea has raised its projection for our growth this year to 4 percent from 3 percent. That should be a warning against the arbitrary unleashing of liquidity into the market. It is better for the government to tighten money supply to help control inflation and reduce its debt.