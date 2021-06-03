Finance minister warns of adjustments in home prices
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Thursday voiced "deep" concerns about one-sided expectations that housing prices will likely continue to rise in the second half.
The minister said housing prices may stabilize as the government has a strong commitment to curbing high-flying home prices.
"Market players need to be vigilant against one-sided anticipation for the housing market," Hong said at a pan-government meeting on the property market.
He also cited talks of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and South Korea's tougher lending rules to slow household debt growth as factors that could trigger some corrections in housing prices.
Amid sluggish housing transactions and heavy taxations on home owners, the growth of home prices have picked up in recent months in Seoul on expectations for eased rules on the reconstruction of old apartments in the capital.
Inflation-adjusted prices of apartments in Seoul have risen to levels just before they underwent corrections in the midst of the 2008 global financial crisis.
The index gauging such home prices in Seoul came to 99.5 in May, compared with the benchmark 100 in May 2008, when the country was in the midst of the global financial turmoil, according to the finance ministry.
The government has unleashed a series of comprehensive measures to stem rising home prices, but the regulations have resulted in only a short-term letup in rising housing prices.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(LEAD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
(2nd LD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace