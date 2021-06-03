Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 03, 2021

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/18 Rain 90

Incheon 20/17 Rain 90

Suwon 22/17 Rain 90

Cheongju 23/18 Rain 80

Daejeon 23/18 Rain 80

Chuncheon 22/18 Sunny 80

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 80

Jeonju 23/18 Rain 80

Gwangju 24/19 Rain 60

Jeju 27/20 Rain 60

Daegu 23/17 Rain 70

Busan 22/19 Rain 90

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!