Padres' Kim Ha-seong exits game after collision with teammate
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- San Diego Padres' Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong exited a game following a hard collision with a teammate as they both tried to make a play.
The incident between Kim and left fielder Tommy Pham happened in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Padres' game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday (local time).
With one and bases loaded, P.J. Higgins popped one into shallow left field. Kim and Pham tried to get under the ball and collided head-first.
The ball was in Kim's glove for a moment but popped out on impact, as Kim's head slammed into Pham's chin.
Both players went down, but Kim had the presence of mind to pick up the ball and throw it back to third baseman Manny Machado, before crumpling back to the grass.
A runner had crossed the plate on the play, but other Cubs runners never advanced, thinking the ball had been caught. Machado stepped on third base for a force-out and threw to second to complete an inning-ending double play, and the run didn't count.
Kim walked off with the help of a team trainer, while Pham left under his own power. Jorge Mateo and Wil Myers replaced them. The Padres lost the game 6-1.
San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said afterward Kim went through concussion protocols.
"He's doing well and it doesn't look like that he has a concussion," Tingler said in his Zoom interview. "Obviously, we're going to monitor over the next day or so. He's doing better now but he was certainly shook up when it happened."
Pham had stitches on the chin and will receive a CT scan on his jaw once the Padres return to San Diego, Tingler said.
Kim batted 1-for-2 with an RBI in the game.
In his first big league season following seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim is batting .199/.250/.331 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 47 games. He has served a utility-type role, having appeared at second base, shortstop and third base.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
BTS adds 5 Guinness World Records with new song 'Butter'
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(LEAD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
(2nd LD) New infections back to over 600; inoculation drive gains pace