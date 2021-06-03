N. Korea urges youth to play leading role in achieving economic goals
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's largest youth group on Thursday urged its members to play a leading role in the economic field to help achieve the country's economic goals.
The Socialist Patriotic Youth League (SPYL) made the appeal at an enlarged meeting of the 10th congress Wednesday via a teleconference system, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee, delivered a report saying that the SPYL is faced with the "honorable task" of developing the group into a powerful political organization and fostering the youth to become "builders of socialism."
Mun stressed that leader Kim Jong-un called on the youth league to play a leading role in the socialist construction in his letter to the group. In April, Kim sent a letter to the SPYL urging support for new policies and decisions adopted at a party congress in January.
During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
North Koreans aged from 14 to 30 are obliged to join the youth league, with its current membership presumed to be around 5 million.
The North has recently encouraged the youth to volunteer for work in various fields, including construction, mining and farming.
