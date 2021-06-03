S. Korea seeking redemption as World Cup qualifying campaign resumes

South Korea's last international match was a 3-0 loss to Japan in March, a result that could have been even more lopsided. Though South Korea were missing key internationals such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, frustrated fans didn't let head coach Paulo Bento use that as a crutch and let him off the hook so easily. His lack of tactical acumen and flexibility came under fire, and the Portuguese boss, the longest-serving head coach in the history of the men's national team here, will need convincing victories this month to assuage the fan base, if only so temporarily.

