FM Chung holds breakfast talks with new U.S. Indo-Pacific commander
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held a breakfast meeting with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. John C. Aquilino in Seoul on Thursday to discuss the two countries' alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, the foreign ministry said.
Aquilino flew here from Japan on Wednesday for a two-day visit as part of his first overseas trip since he assumed office in late April.
During the talks, Chung called on Aquilino to continue to play a role in strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which the minister called a linchpin of regional stability and prosperity, and ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The commander said he would back diplomatic efforts by South Korea and the United States to foster peace on the peninsula by maintaining a robust combined defense posture of the allied forces, according to the ministry.
Also attending the meeting were Ko Yun-ju, the ministry's director general for North American affairs; Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul; and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Robert Abrams.
Aquilino took the helm of the Indo-Pacific Command on April 30, replacing Philip Davidson. The command includes 380,000 personnel and covers all U.S. military activities in the region, including those of the USFK.
