Imported auto sales rise 3.5 pct in May, Mercedes-Benz tops sales
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Imported car sales in South Korea increased 3.5 percent in May from a year earlier on robust sales of German brands, industry data showed Thursday.
The number of newly registered foreign vehicles stood at 24,080 units last month, up from 23,272 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
Foreign car sales recovered from the pandemic-caused slump in May compared with a year ago but were down 5.9 percent from the previous month due to a supply shortage faced by some brands, KAIDA said.
Global automakers have been forced to cut back production in the wake of the semiconductor shortage.
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz was the most popular foreign brand in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and its E 250 luxury sedan remained the nation's bestselling imported model with 1,257 units last month.
Three German brands -- Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group and Audi-Volkswagen -- sold a combined 19,249 units, accounting for eight out of 10 imported vehicles sold in the nation, the association said.
American automakers accounted for 11.6 percent of the imported vehicle market, trailed by Japanese carmakers with 8.5 percent.
From January to May, imported carmakers sold a total of 124,566 autos, a 20.5 percent surge from a year earlier.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap
-
(4th LD) Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
N.K. leader's powerful sister likely to fill new 'first secretary' post in case of emergency: expert