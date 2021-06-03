Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 221 bln-won order for 3 oil tankers

All News 11:09 June 03, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has signed a 220.5 billion-won (US$198.6 million) order for three oil tankers.

The order from a European company calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to deliver the vessels by February 2024, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The order has an option to cancel an order for one oil tanker within a given period, the company said.

So far this year, KSOE has bagged orders for 123 ships, as well as two offshore plants worth $11 billion, taking up 74 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.

KSOE is the holding company of three shipbuilders--Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on April 19, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

