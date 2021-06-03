LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community.
LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website.
Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source.
LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
LG hopes the latest move can beef up its system's global presence and improve its stability by getting feedback from various outside programmers.
The move is a part of LG's commitment to expanding cooperation and partnerships with others to accelerate the digital transformation trend.
LG has been working to establish a solid open source license management system with experts since 2007. It is the first South Korean company to be recognized by the Linux Foundation's OpenChain project.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
