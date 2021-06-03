Go to Contents Go to Navigation

5 service members test positive for COVID-19

All News 11:41 June 03, 2021

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Five service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

An Army soldier in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a virus case was reported at his base, according to the ministry.

The others -- two from the Army, one from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the ministry -- were found to be infected either on or after vacation.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 972.

Nationwide, South Korea added 681 more cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 142,157.

This file photo, taken May 23, 2021, shows service members at Seoul Station in the capital city. (Yonhap)

#coronavirus #COVID-19 #military
