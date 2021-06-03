Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on easing inflation woes
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Thursday morning on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic diagnosis that partially eased market jitters over early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.29 points, or 0.82 percent, to reach 3,250.52 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI traded bullish, tracking its U.S. stock peers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 percent, following the Fed's reiteration of its stance that the ongoing price hike is likely transient. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged up 0.07 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.
The KOSPI's gain was led by tech and bio advances, while construction and insurance slumped.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 2.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.78 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.14 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 1.1 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.21 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.74 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,110.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.35 won from the previous session's close.
