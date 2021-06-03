(LEAD) Moon orders strict probe into sexual assault victim's death in military
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks, details from 2nd para)
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in strongly instructed military investigators Thursday to deal strictly with a recent sexual assault case that led to the death of the victim.
Moon was referring to the Air Force noncommissioned female officer who was found dead in late May in an apparent suicide. In March, she allegedly suffered unwanted physical touching by a male colleague with the same rank of master sergeant in a vehicle. She reported the incident to her senior officers the following day, but they are accused of having sought to hush up or cover up the incident.
"It is heartbreaking to think of the victim who must have been in despair," Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The president "made a strong instruction" for the investigative authorities to handle the incident in a strict way, she added, amid news reports of a suspected secondary assault by some military officials.
The president also ordered the military to look into whether there have been any problems in the overall procedures so far of handling the case, including measures taken by a top-level commander.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(4th LD) Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap
-
New cases stay in 600s for 2nd day; vaccination drive on roll