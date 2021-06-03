Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4 USFK service members, 3 dependents test positive for COVID-19

All News 14:01 June 03, 2021

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Four American service members and three dependents have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here last month, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

They arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between May 16-30 and have all been transferred to isolation facilities designated for COVID-19 patients, according to the U.S. military.

"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 884, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.

This file photo, taken on Jan. 11, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

