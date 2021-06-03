S. Korea sends over 100 troops to U.S.-led Red Flag Alaska air exercise
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea sent more than 100 Air Force officers and six fighter jets to Alaska for an annual U.S.-led multinational air exercise set to kick off next week, officials said Thursday.
The officers, as well as six F-15K aircraft, left for the Eielson Air Force Base on Wednesday to take part in the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise to be held there from June 10-25.
It is the first time for South Korea to join the exercise in three years, the officials said, adding they will join more than 1,000 service members and dozens of aircraft from multiple countries, including Japan.
It will also be the first major combined military drill among the South Korean, the U.S. and the Japanese forces under the Joe Biden administration. Washington has called for the improvement of security ties between Seoul and Tokyo to better deal with North Korea and China.
The exercise is expected to enable them to exchange "tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow airmen," the U.S. Seventh Air Force said earlier.
The Korean team is scheduled to return home on June 30.
Launched in 1975, the Red Flag-Alaska drill is designed to integrate various forces and provide them with training opportunities in a realistic threat environment, according to the U.S. military.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(4th LD) Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
New cases stay in 600s for 2nd day; vaccination drive on roll
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap