KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 7,790 0
BukwangPharm 20,950 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,600 UP 1,100
NEXENTIRE 8,500 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 0
SamyangFood 90,100 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 473,500 DN 4,000
KAL 33,500 DN 150
AmoreG 78,300 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 238,500 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 DN 20
Daewoong 36,850 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,272,000 UP 21,000
KCC 320,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 113,000 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 DN 300
Daesang 28,950 DN 250
SKNetworks 6,030 DN 130
ORION Holdings 17,550 DN 50
SK hynix 129,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 692,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 56,300 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 49,250 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 212,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 DN 250
Kogas 34,500 UP 1,100
Hanwha 31,900 DN 650
DB HiTek 56,600 UP 2,800
CJ 114,000 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 29,200 DN 100
LGInt 31,000 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 22,200 DN 650
LG Corp. 102,000 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,250 UP 550
L&L 14,250 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,600 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 318,500 UP 1,000
