KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 301,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 100,500 0
Yuhan 64,200 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 85,900 DN 4,100
DL 83,800 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,400 DN 150
KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 700
LX HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,500 0
ShinhanGroup 42,600 DN 250
HITEJINRO 39,900 DN 200
LOTTE 41,500 DN 1,000
Hyosung 99,800 DN 1,700
LS 71,700 DN 800
GC Corp 327,500 UP 2,000
Binggrae 62,400 DN 400
GCH Corp 33,950 UP 650
LotteChilsung 159,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,050 DN 300
POSCO 346,500 DN 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 90,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 0
KUMHOTIRE 5,210 DN 20
DB INSURANCE 51,900 UP 700
GS E&C 44,800 DN 600
SamsungElec 82,800 UP 2,000
NHIS 13,150 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,150 DN 450
SK Discovery 53,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 620,000 UP 9,000
IlyangPharm 37,550 UP 500
F&F Holdings 39,200 UP 150
KPIC 261,000 UP 1,000
NamsunAlum 3,755 UP 40
MERITZ SECU 4,555 DN 20
HtlShilla 99,900 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 70,400 DN 1,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 UP 60
