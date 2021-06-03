Nongshim 301,500 DN 3,000

SGBC 100,500 0

Yuhan 64,200 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 85,900 DN 4,100

DL 83,800 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,400 DN 150

KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 700

LX HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,500 0

ShinhanGroup 42,600 DN 250

HITEJINRO 39,900 DN 200

LOTTE 41,500 DN 1,000

Hyosung 99,800 DN 1,700

LS 71,700 DN 800

GC Corp 327,500 UP 2,000

Binggrae 62,400 DN 400

GCH Corp 33,950 UP 650

LotteChilsung 159,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,050 DN 300

POSCO 346,500 DN 6,500

SPC SAMLIP 90,300 DN 900

SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 0

KUMHOTIRE 5,210 DN 20

DB INSURANCE 51,900 UP 700

GS E&C 44,800 DN 600

SamsungElec 82,800 UP 2,000

NHIS 13,150 DN 50

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,150 DN 450

SK Discovery 53,500 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 620,000 UP 9,000

IlyangPharm 37,550 UP 500

F&F Holdings 39,200 UP 150

KPIC 261,000 UP 1,000

NamsunAlum 3,755 UP 40

MERITZ SECU 4,555 DN 20

HtlShilla 99,900 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 70,400 DN 1,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 UP 60

