KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKC 134,000 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 180,000 UP 5,500
GS Retail 38,450 DN 550
Hanssem 111,500 DN 3,000
Ottogi 546,000 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,000 DN 100
LG Innotek 210,000 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,000 UP 3,000
HMM 47,350 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 85,500 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 236,000 UP 500
Mobis 279,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,900 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 14,000 DN 300
S-1 81,300 DN 300
KSOE 145,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,750 DN 250
OCI 130,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 DN 300
KorZinc 441,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,410 DN 10
SYC 65,500 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 DN 2,200
IS DONGSEO 59,100 DN 600
S-Oil 103,500 UP 1,000
DWS 45,150 UP 350
KEPCO 25,800 UP 150
Hanchem 256,000 UP 1,500
SamsungSecu 46,850 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 19,450 DN 550
SKTelecom 328,500 DN 1,500
SNT MOTIV 67,300 UP 900
HyundaiElev 56,000 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,350 DN 250
Hanon Systems 17,150 UP 150
SK 272,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 65,700 UP 200
Handsome 44,150 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 80,500 DN 2,100
