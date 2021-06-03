KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ZINUS 99,800 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 0
NCsoft 851,000 DN 3,000
IBK 10,800 0
DONGSUH 31,100 UP 250
SamsungEng 19,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 142,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,680 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 25,300 0
KT 33,700 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL224000 DN5500
LOTTE TOUR 22,400 DN 100
LG Uplus 15,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,600 DN 1,300
KT&G 83,800 DN 1,200
DHICO 22,750 UP 700
Doosanfc 46,450 DN 100
LG Display 23,950 DN 150
Kangwonland 29,100 DN 300
NAVER 362,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 126,500 DN 500
KIWOOM 126,500 UP 3,500
DSME 37,500 UP 300
DSINFRA 14,600 UP 100
DWEC 8,920 UP 50
DongwonF&B 234,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 43,750 DN 950
LGH&H 1,521,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 812,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 56,300 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,400 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,550 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 154,500 UP 3,000
Celltrion 266,500 0
Huchems 22,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,500 UP 300
KIH 108,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE Himart 39,650 DN 150
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
(4th LD) Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
New cases stay in 600s for 2nd day; vaccination drive on roll
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap