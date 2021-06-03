Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

15:40 June 03, 2021

GS 48,050 DN 250
CJ CGV 32,100 DN 1,150
LIG Nex1 43,600 DN 850
Fila Holdings 56,800 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,350 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,790 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 280,000 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 272,500 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 40,150 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 58,300 DN 600
Hansae 24,750 DN 800
LG HAUSYS 99,700 UP 1,800
Youngone Corp 45,900 DN 300
CSWIND 78,500 DN 1,200
GKL 18,900 DN 150
KOLON IND 63,000 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 347,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,930 DN 50
emart 159,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY515 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 61,700 DN 100
HANJINKAL 70,200 UP 100
DoubleUGames 67,800 UP 800
CUCKOO 137,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 133,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 66,200 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 824,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 66,200 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 52,600 DN 2,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,150 DN 550
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S76400 DN300
ORION 118,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,550 0
BGF Retail 188,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 259,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 29,650 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 100
(MORE)

