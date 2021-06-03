Arrival duty-free shops in Terminal 1 of Incheon airport to reopen Friday
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Arrival duty-free shops in Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport will reopen this week after being closed for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport's operator said Thursday.
The shops, which closed in October, are set to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday and operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, while flights run on a reduced schedule, according to the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC).
The shops, measuring 190 square meters each, are located on the east and west sides of the arrivals hall and sell a variety of goods from alcoholic beverages and cigarettes to perfumes and cosmetics.
All arrivals, whether South Korean or foreign, will be able to purchase duty-free items at the shops. Passengers on sightseeing "flights to nowhere" will also be able to use the shops if there are no arrivals at the same time.
The shops' previous operator, SM Duty Free, canceled its lease with IIAC last year due to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.
In March, Entas Duty Free was picked as the new operator in a bid.
