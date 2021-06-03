S. Korean lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Tokyo's Dokdo claim on Olympic map
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean lawmakers on Thursday submitted a resolution condemning Japan for laying claim to Dokdo on a map for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The resolution signed by 132 legislators -- 128 from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), three from the progressive minor Justice Party and one independent -- was submitted for approval at the National Assembly's general meeting.
"(The map) gravely harms the trust between South Korea and Japan and could threaten the peace in Northeast Asia, let alone violating the Olympic spirit downright," the legislators said.
They denounced the territorial claim as an "evident provocation" that infringes upon South Korea's territorial sovereignty, demanding the wrongful description be removed immediately.
Dokdo has appeared on the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay, posted on the Tokyo Olympic website, in an apparent territorial claim to the South Korean islets by the Japanese government.
Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to lay claim to the East Sea islets, which have been under the effective control of Seoul since the Korean liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
In the resolution, the lawmakers also requested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) order the removal of Dokdo on the Japanese map in question.
During a radio interview earlier in the day, DP Rep. Yun Kun-young denounced Japan's inclusion of the islets on the map as an act of a "third-rate" country and slammed the IOC for inaction on the matter.
"This is not a matter that could be winked at," he said, adding that the Seoul government should go so far as to consider boycotting the upcoming Olympics entirely.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(4th LD) Arrest warrant issued for Air Force officer over alleged sexual harassment
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
New cases stay in 600s for 2nd day; vaccination drive on roll
-
(LEAD) Gov't to expand in-person classes this month amid concerns about education gap