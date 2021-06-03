S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 June 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.631 0.632 -0.1
2-year TB 0.996 0.997 -0.1
3-year TB 1.191 1.206 -1.5
10-year TB 2.195 2.202 -0.7
2-year MSB 1.032 1.003 +2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.911 1.924 -1.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
