Doosan Heavy teams up with local firms for hydrogen gas turbine
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday that it has joined forces with local firms and a local government to develop a hydrogen-fueled gas turbine for electricity generation.
Doosan Heavy will develop technologies and related parts for the hydrogen-fueled gas turbine, and its partners plan to convert a gas turbine of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) combined cycle power plant in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, into a 270-megawatt hydrogen gas turbine by 2027, the power plant builder said.
The participants in the project are the Ulsan metropolitan government, two local power providers, Korea East-West Power Co. and Korea Midland Power Co., as well as SK Gas Ltd.
Power plants fueled by hydrogen can reduce the emission of carbon dioxide compared with the current combined cycle power plants propelled by LNG, Doosan Heavy said. The global hydrogen-fueled gas turbine market is estimated to grow to 40 trillion won (US$36 billion) by 2030, Doosan Heavy said.
In 2019, the power plant builder developed a 270-megawatt gas turbine as the fifth in the world.
