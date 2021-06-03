Ghanaian football player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of S. Korea matches
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- A player on the Ghana men's under-24 football team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, casting doubts on the status of the African country's friendly matches against South Korea later this month.
The player tested positive for the virus after arriving in Japan on Wednesday, three days before the two teams' friendly match, according to the Japan Football Association (JFA).
The Ghanaian players were then scheduled to travel to the South Korean island of Jeju for matches on June 12 and 15. These are tuneup matches for South Korea ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July.
The JFA said the player has been isolated from the rest of the team. It added that the Ghanaian squad had proof of negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of their departure.
Ghana will need health clearance before the Saturday match can be played as scheduled, the JFA said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
