Regulator rejects Samsung's proposed remedy over alleged unfair biz activity
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has not approved a proposal by major affiliates of Samsung Group to address their alleged unfair business practice over in-house cafeteria business.
Since 2018, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has been investigating Samsung Electronics Co., Samsung Display and two other Samsung units over allegations that they have unfairly supported Samsung Welstory Inc., the group's food service affiliate, by allowing it to run their in-house cafeteria business for them.
-----------------
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for decision to take part in upcoming air drills with U.S., Japan
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday denounced South Korea's decision to participate in an upcoming annual U.S.-led multinational air force drill with Japan.
Earlier, the Air Force announced its plans to send F-15K fighter jets, cargo planes and dozens of troops to the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise set to take place in Alaska beginning next week.
-----------------
Lawmakers ask Moon to give more financial help to people suffering from coronavirus crisis
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in faced a direct call Thursday from a group of lawmakers to be more aggressive in allocating more of the budget to help people suffering due to the drawn-out COVID-19 crisis.
He had a 90-minute meeting with 68 first-term lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Military prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Air Force officer in sexual harassment case
SEOUL -- Military prosecutors sought an arrest warrant Wednesday for an Air Force noncommissioned officer on charges of sexually harassing a female colleague, the defense ministry said, amid mounting criticism that the military's mishandling of the case led to the victim taking her own life.
Investigators also took the suspect, identified as master sergeant Jang, into custody. He is suspected of sexually harassing the victim of the same rank inside a car on their way back to the base in the western city of Seosan after a private gathering in March.
-----------------
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed five more cases of so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload here to nine, health authorities said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said all the breakthrough infections were in those who had two doses of the vaccine by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.
-----------------
S. Korea sends over 100 troops to U.S.-led Red Flag Alaska air exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea sent more than 100 Air Force officers and six fighter jets to Alaska for an annual U.S.-led multinational air exercise set to kick off next week, officials said Thursday.
The officers, as well as six F-15K aircraft, left for the Eielson Air Force Base on Wednesday to take part in the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise to be held there from June 10-25.
-----------------
(News Focus) Bumpy road lies ahead for DP's push for new round of universal stimulus checks
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) is stepping up a drive to distribute a new round of COVID-19 response stimulus checks for all, but a bumpy road lies ahead due to opposition from the rival party and the finance ministry.
The ruling party's leadership and key presidential hopefuls recently joined calls for a second round of stimulus checks to all South Koreans, as the country is struggling to break out of the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
S. Korean lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Tokyo's Dokdo claim on Olympic map
SEOUL -- A group of South Korean lawmakers on Thursday submitted a resolution condemning Japan for laying claim to Dokdo on a map for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The resolution signed by 132 legislators -- 128 from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), three from the progressive minor Justice Party and one independent -- was submitted for approval at the National Assembly's general meeting.
