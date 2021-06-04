Korean-language dailies

-- Family of sexual harassment victim in Air Force discloses more abuse cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No safety net for copyrights of emerging NFTs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Special favors given to vaccine takers in New York (Donga Ilbo)

-- More abuse cases revealed for late sexual harassment victim in Air Force (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon orders probe into leadership over cover-up of sexual harassment in Air Force (Segye Times)

-- Two more superiors found to have abused late sexual harassment victim in Air Force (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No military law present to punish sexual crimes based on hierarchy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Founding families monopolize decision-making at Naver, Kakao (Hankyoreh)

-- Military under fire for failing to eradicate internal sexual violence (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Coupang promotes 'delivery within 12 minutes' in Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tesla sees market share shrink to one-third (Korea Economic Daily)

