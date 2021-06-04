Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:22 June 04, 2021
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 0
Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 0
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 0
(END)
