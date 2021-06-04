Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/16 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/18 Cloudy 0

Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 0

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 0

