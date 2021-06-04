BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' sets new YouTube record with 1.6 bln views
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video for all-female act BLACKPINK's song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has broken 1.6 billion views on YouTube.
The 2018 hit broke the milestone at 7:22 a.m. Friday, setting a new record for a K-pop act, its management agency YG Entertainment said.
The record came roughly 19 months after it became the first music video by a K-pop group to surpass the 1 billion mark in November 2019.
"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the main track of the four-member band's first EP, "Square Up," released in June 2018, is one of the group's most popular songs.
The fierce pop-rap track peaked at No. 55 on Billboard's main singles chart, a record high rank for a song by a female K-pop act at the time.
BLACKPINK boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with around 61.7 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.
It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone.
