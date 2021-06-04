Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' sets new YouTube record with 1.6 bln views

All News 09:33 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video for all-female act BLACKPINK's song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has broken 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

The 2018 hit broke the milestone at 7:22 a.m. Friday, setting a new record for a K-pop act, its management agency YG Entertainment said.

The record came roughly 19 months after it became the first music video by a K-pop group to surpass the 1 billion mark in November 2019.

"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the main track of the four-member band's first EP, "Square Up," released in June 2018, is one of the group's most popular songs.

The fierce pop-rap track peaked at No. 55 on Billboard's main singles chart, a record high rank for a song by a female K-pop act at the time.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BLACKPINK boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with around 61.7 million subscribers, the second most among musicians after Justin Bieber.

It has 28 videos with over 100 million views, including four music videos that achieved the 1 billion view milestone.

This image, provided by YG Entertainment on June 4, 2021, marks 1.6 billion YouTube views for K-pop act BLACKPINK's music video "Ddu-du Ddu-du." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BLACKPINK #YouTube #Ddu-du Ddu-du
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!