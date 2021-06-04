Seoul stocks slump late Fri. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Friday morning amid increased valuation pressure, as investors attempted to lock in gains after the key stock index's five-day winning streak.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 3,229.1 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start after finishing only an inch away from its all-time high the previous session.
Investor sentiment remained weak ahead of the reveal of U.S.' monthly jobs data on Friday (U.S. time), with lingering concerns of volatility over U.S. tapering jitters.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.09 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.55 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.8 percent, while giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics advanced 0.49 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.21 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 0.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
Moon-Biden summit further deepens alliance: foreign ministry
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
Gov't probe team arrests 20 people, refers 529 others to prosecution over property speculation
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
N. Korea faces food shortage of 1.35 mln tons: think tank