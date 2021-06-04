Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Man injured in suspected land mine explosion in wetland

All News 12:02 June 04, 2021

GOYANG, South Korea, June 4 (Yonhap) -- A man had his ankle severed when a device presumed to be a land mine exploded in a wetland in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Friday, authorities said.

The accident occurred at the entrance of Janghang Wetland at 9:50 a.m. during a cleanup operation by a social cooperative.

He was airlifted to a hospital. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

This photo, provided by the city of Goyang, shows Janghang Wetland. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#land mine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!