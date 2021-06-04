(LEAD) Man injured in suspected land mine explosion at wetland
(ATTN: ADDS info in paras 3-5; ADDS photo)
GOYANG, South Korea, June 4 (Yonhap) -- A man had his ankle severed when a device presumed to be a land mine exploded in a wetland area in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Friday, authorities said.
The accident occurred at the entrance of Janghang Wetland at 9:50 a.m. during a cleanup operation by a social cooperative.
The worker in his 50s was airlifted to a hospital. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
The 7.6-kilometer-long wetland of the Han River estuary was last month included in the Ramsar list of protected marshes.
The area located near the inter-Korean border was controlled by the military before it came under the jurisdiction of the city of Goyang in 2018. The city is building an ecological trail along the wetland.
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up