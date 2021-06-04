Air Force chief offers to resign over suicide of sexually abused noncommissioned officer
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong offered to step down Friday, holding himself responsible for the suicide of a sexually harassed female noncommissioned officer and the military's mishandling of the case.
"I keenly feel heavy responsibility over the series of circumstances and express a desire to resign," Lee said in a message to reporters. "I'd like to offer an apology for causing concern to the people. Above anything else, I express deep sorrow to the victim and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."
The military has come under intense criticism after the master sergeant took her own life in May after sexual abuse by a colleague of the same rank around three months earlier.
Despite her complaint, the unit failed to take due measures to protect her and to launch an active probe. Some of her superior officers even pressed her to reach a settlement with the suspect, and the Air Force did not fully report the case to the defense ministry in an apparent attempt to cover up the sex crime case and downplay her death.
