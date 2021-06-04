S. Korea to raise guard against fire blight amid looming nationwide spread
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural agency said Friday it plans to expand surveillance on fire blight amid growing concerns over the nationwide spread of the deadly disease for apple and pear trees.
The move came as an apple farm in Andong, 268 kilometers south of Seoul, confirmed another case of fire blight, which marked the first infection to be reported from North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Rural Development Administration.
North Gyeongsang Province accounts for around 60 percent of South Korea's production of apples.
The agency is currently investigating trees within a 2-kilometer radius of infected farms.
Fire blight is a contagious plant disease that affects apples and pears. Leaves of infected trees become dry as if they were burned.
The country reported 231 cases of fire blight so far this year, with North Chungcheong Province taking up 137 cases, followed by Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul with 49 cases. The combined size of affected farms is estimated at 108 hectares.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up