U.S. commander says upcoming joint air drill with S. Korea, Japan is 'routine training'
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- An upcoming U.S.-led multinational air force exercise set to be joined by South Korea and Japan is "routine training" not meant to destabilize the region, the U.S. Air Force's Pacific commander said Friday, following North Korea's criticism of the drills as "belligerent" and "invasive."
In a telephone conference with reporters, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach also said North Korea had significant developments in its missile capability, singling out the reclusive regime along with China and Russia as countries "in competition with" the U.S. that cause concerns in the region.
The remarks were made one day after a North Korean propaganda outlet denounced Seoul's decision to send F-15K fighter jets, cargo planes and dozens of troops to join the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise slated to kick off next week, saying the South Korean military is "going through fire and water" for the U.S.
"It shouldn't be seen as anything other than routine training," the commander said. "It is not, in any way, meant to be escalatory to the region or destabilizing to the region."
The planned event will be the first major combined military exercise involving the U.S., South Korea and Japan under the Joe Biden administration, which has called for the improvement in security ties between Seoul and Tokyo to better deal with North Korea and China.
Referring to "significant development" in missile capabilities by North Korea, China and Russia, Wilsbach said his country is continuously improving missile defense systems, such as THAAD, "to account for advancements in the threat that we perceive."
Asked if there was any change in Washington's approach to North Korea following the launch of the Biden administration, the general said, "What we have been executing from a strategy with respect to North Korea during the Trump administration, we're executing that same strategy with the Biden administration."
"We have a very strong relationship with the Republic of Korea and the Combined Forces Command is very tight," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up