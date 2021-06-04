KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,550 0
Daesang 28,850 DN 100
SKNetworks 6,020 DN 10
NEXENTIRE 8,750 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 DN 500
KCC 314,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 113,500 UP 500
AmoreG 77,800 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 241,500 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 21,150 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,100 DN 500
DB HiTek 57,500 UP 900
CJ 111,000 DN 3,000
JWPHARMA 29,050 DN 150
LGInt 30,700 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 22,750 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 23,750 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,500 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 42,450 DN 150
HITEJINRO 39,200 DN 700
Yuhan 63,600 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 167,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 88,100 UP 2,200
DL 83,400 DN 400
LG Corp. 99,800 DN 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,350 UP 100
L&L 13,950 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,100 UP 500
Shinsegae 306,000 DN 12,500
Nongshim 302,000 UP 500
SGBC 99,600 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,180 DN 30
TaekwangInd 1,290,000 UP 18,000
KAL 33,150 DN 350
SSANGYONGCNE 7,830 UP 40
SamyangFood 89,900 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 474,000 UP 500
