KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daewoong 37,050 UP 200
LX HOLDINGS 10,450 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,400 0
KIA CORP. 89,000 UP 2,000
SK hynix 128,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 685,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 56,100 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,550 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 0
Kogas 34,750 UP 250
Hanwha 31,450 DN 450
LOTTE 41,800 UP 300
LS 70,700 DN 1,000
GC Corp 324,000 DN 3,500
Binggrae 64,300 UP 1,900
GCH Corp 33,750 DN 200
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 44,800 0
Hyosung 99,300 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,000 DN 50
POSCO 347,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 89,700 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,600 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 5,760 UP 550
DB INSURANCE 51,100 DN 800
SamsungElec 82,200 DN 600
NHIS 13,050 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,400 UP 250
SK Discovery 52,700 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 621,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 37,150 DN 400
F&F Holdings 39,100 DN 100
KPIC 261,000 0
NamsunAlum 3,820 UP 65
MERITZ SECU 4,550 DN 5
HtlShilla 96,700 DN 3,200
Hanmi Science 68,800 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 179,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up