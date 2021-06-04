KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,960 DN 40
SKC 134,000 0
Hanssem 110,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 37,850 DN 600
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 50
Ottogi 544,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 59,300 UP 200
S-Oil 105,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 144,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 213,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,500 DN 1,500
HMM 45,400 DN 1,950
HYUNDAI WIA 88,500 UP 3,000
KumhoPetrochem 232,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,350 DN 400
OCI 129,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 DN 600
KorZinc 440,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,550 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 13,750 DN 250
Mobis 288,000 UP 9,000
S-1 81,200 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,950 DN 400
Hanon Systems 17,100 DN 50
SK 270,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,900 DN 800
Handsome 44,450 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 80,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 2,000
Hanchem 256,000 0
DWS 44,400 DN 750
KEPCO 25,800 0
ZINUS 99,000 DN 800
SamsungSecu 46,450 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 19,800 UP 350
SKTelecom 320,500 DN 8,000
SNT MOTIV 69,200 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 57,400 UP 1,400
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up