KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 June 04, 2021

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,960 DN 40
SKC 134,000 0
Hanssem 110,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 37,850 DN 600
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 50
Ottogi 544,000 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 59,300 UP 200
S-Oil 105,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 144,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 213,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,500 DN 1,500
HMM 45,400 DN 1,950
HYUNDAI WIA 88,500 UP 3,000
KumhoPetrochem 232,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,350 DN 400
OCI 129,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 DN 600
KorZinc 440,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,550 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 13,750 DN 250
Mobis 288,000 UP 9,000
S-1 81,200 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,950 DN 400
Hanon Systems 17,100 DN 50
SK 270,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 64,900 DN 800
Handsome 44,450 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 80,700 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 2,000
Hanchem 256,000 0
DWS 44,400 DN 750
KEPCO 25,800 0
ZINUS 99,000 DN 800
SamsungSecu 46,450 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 19,800 UP 350
SKTelecom 320,500 DN 8,000
SNT MOTIV 69,200 UP 1,900
HyundaiElev 57,400 UP 1,400
(MORE)

