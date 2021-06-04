MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,960 DN 40

SKC 134,000 0

Hanssem 110,000 DN 1,500

GS Retail 37,850 DN 600

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,950 DN 50

Ottogi 544,000 DN 2,000

IS DONGSEO 59,300 UP 200

S-Oil 105,000 UP 1,500

KSOE 144,500 DN 1,000

LG Innotek 213,500 UP 3,500

HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 DN 100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,500 DN 1,500

HMM 45,400 DN 1,950

HYUNDAI WIA 88,500 UP 3,000

KumhoPetrochem 232,000 DN 4,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,350 DN 400

OCI 129,000 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 57,000 DN 600

KorZinc 440,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,550 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 13,750 DN 250

Mobis 288,000 UP 9,000

S-1 81,200 DN 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,950 DN 400

Hanon Systems 17,100 DN 50

SK 270,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 64,900 DN 800

Handsome 44,450 UP 300

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

COWAY 80,700 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 2,000

Hanchem 256,000 0

DWS 44,400 DN 750

KEPCO 25,800 0

ZINUS 99,000 DN 800

SamsungSecu 46,450 DN 400

KG DONGBU STL 19,800 UP 350

SKTelecom 320,500 DN 8,000

SNT MOTIV 69,200 UP 1,900

HyundaiElev 57,400 UP 1,400

(MORE)