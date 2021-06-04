KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,950 UP 150
DONGSUH 30,550 DN 550
SamsungEng 19,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 140,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,630 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,700 DN 600
KT 33,200 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL223000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 22,050 DN 350
LG Uplus 15,250 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,300 DN 300
KT&G 83,600 DN 200
LG Display 23,450 DN 500
Kangwonland 28,550 DN 550
NAVER 357,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 124,000 DN 2,500
NCsoft 843,000 DN 8,000
KIWOOM 124,500 DN 2,000
DSME 38,350 UP 850
DSINFRA 15,450 UP 850
DWEC 8,890 DN 30
DongwonF&B 231,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 46,450 UP 2,700
LGH&H 1,529,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 809,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 58,000 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,100 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,550 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 153,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 267,000 UP 500
Huchems 22,200 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,300 DN 2,200
KIH 110,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 39,200 DN 450
GS 47,350 DN 700
CJ CGV 31,250 DN 850
LIG Nex1 42,900 DN 700
Fila Holdings 56,200 DN 600
