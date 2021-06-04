KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,840 UP 50
AMOREPACIFIC 280,000 0
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 50
SK Innovation 273,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 39,850 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 57,600 DN 700
Hansae 24,700 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 99,200 DN 500
Youngone Corp 46,000 UP 100
CSWIND 80,200 UP 1,700
GKL 18,650 DN 250
KOLON IND 62,700 DN 300
HanmiPharm 335,000 DN 12,000
BNK Financial Group 7,990 UP 60
emart 161,000 UP 1,500
SYC 65,900 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 7,030 UP 620
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY514 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 60,900 DN 800
HANJINKAL 71,500 UP 1,300
DoubleUGames 67,000 DN 800
CUCKOO 138,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 132,500 DN 500
MANDO 70,000 UP 3,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 840,000 UP 16,000
INNOCEAN 66,200 0
Doosan Bobcat 52,000 DN 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 DN 350
Netmarble 136,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S76300 DN100
ORION 119,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,450 DN 100
BGF Retail 183,000 DN 5,500
SKCHEM 255,500 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 29,800 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 250
Doosanfc 46,500 UP 50
DHICO 25,100 UP 2,350
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
(2nd LD) Two Air Force officers relieved of duty over sex harassment case
-
S. Korea confirms 5 more 'breakthrough' infections, total now at 9
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up