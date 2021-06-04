S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 4, 2021
All News 16:30 June 04, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.639 0.631 +0.8
2-year TB 1.030 0.996 +3.4
3-year TB 1.220 1.191 +2.9
10-year TB 2.173 2.195 -2.2
2-year MSB 1.071 1.032 +3.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.931 1.911 +2.0
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
