Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:33 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 31 -- N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility

-- S. Korea's defense minister voices regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks toward Moon
June 1 -- U.S. aware of N. Korean criticism, remains committed to diplomacy: State Dept.

-- Unification minister reiterates 'unwavering commitment' to Mount Kumgang tourism project

2 -- Appointment of U.S. point man on N. Korea signals readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang: Sherman
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!