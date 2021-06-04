Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. trade union holds oath-taking ceremony against non-socialist practices
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Members of North Korea's umbrella trade union held an oath-taking ceremony and vowed to stamp out anti-socialist practices, state media said Sunday.
The meeting took place in Pyongyang on Saturday by participants in the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea's 8th plenary session held earlier in the North Korean capital, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It was the union's first plenary session in about five years.
The participants "vowed to become resolute class fighters who stamp out without mercy all sorts of anti-socialist and non-socialist practices which undermine the social system, thoroughly establish the socialist lifestyle across the country and defend the political and ideological position like an impregnable fortress," the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea says lifting of 'missile guidelines' on S. Korea reminder of U.S. hostility
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday slammed the U.S. lifting of all restrictions on South Korean missiles as a "stark reminder" of Washington's hostile approach to Pyongyang, saying the recently unveiled U.S. policy on the North is "just trickery."
This marked the North's first reaction after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at their May 21 summit to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear standoff and to terminate all "missile guideline" restrictions on the flight range and warhead weight of South Korean missiles.
Still, the North's criticism appeared to be restrained as it was couched in a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) article under the name of an international affairs critic, rather than official government statements.
------------
N. Korean leader out of public eye for longest time this year
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not made any public appearances for the past 24 days, marking his longest absence this year, the unification ministry said Monday.
Kim was last seen in public on May 6 when he held a photo session with families of the North's army after watching their performance the previous day.
"This marks the longest period there have been no reports of (Kim's) public activities this year," Lee Jong-joo, spokesperson of the unification ministry, told a regular press briefing.
------------
N. Korea slams countries for piling up excessive supply of vaccines amid shortage
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea criticized some countries for storing an excessive stock of coronavirus vaccines while others suffer from a lack of supplies in a recent United Nations session.
In a statement presented at the 74th World Health Assembly last week, North Korea also urged the World Health Organization to help achieve a fair distribution of the vaccines across the globe.
"The development of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines might be the achievement for the common mankind whereas an unfair reality is to be seen that some countries are procuring and storing the vaccines more than its needs by inspiring the vaccine nationalism plainly when other countries can't even procure it with their affordability," it said.
------------
N. Korea creates 'first secretary' post in revised party rules
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea created a new No. 2 position at the ruling Workers' Party right behind leader Kim Jong-un, and a close aide to the leader could have taken up the "first secretary" post, sources said Tuesday.
The position was created as the party held a rare congress in January and revised its rules to include a paragraph that the party's Central Committee should elect the "first secretary," according to the sources. During the same congress, Kim was elected general secretary of the party.
Kim used to hold the "first secretary" title from 2012-2016.
------------
N. Korea urges youth to play leading role in achieving economic goals
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's largest youth group on Thursday urged its members to play a leading role in the economic field to help achieve the country's economic goals.
The Socialist Patriotic Youth League (SPYL) made the appeal at an enlarged meeting of the 10th congress Wednesday via a teleconference system, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee, delivered a report saying that the SPYL is faced with the "honorable task" of developing the group into a powerful political organization and fostering the youth to become "builders of socialism."
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for decision to take part in upcoming air drills with U.S., Japan
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday denounced South Korea's decision to participate in an upcoming annual U.S.-led multinational air force drill with Japan.
Earlier, the Air Force announced its plans to send F-15K fighter jets, cargo planes and dozens of troops to the Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 exercise set to take place in Alaska beginning next week.
"The reality is that the South Korean military is going through fire and water for the U.S., obsessed with following its scheme to invade Korea and realize the Indo-Pacific strategy," Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, said.
------------
N.K. leader sends congratulatory message to former Cuban party chief on 90th birthday
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message to congratulate Raul Castro, former secretary of Cuba's communist party, on his 90th birthday, stressing his role in strengthening relations between the two countries, state media said Friday.
"Our party and people always remember and appreciate the great contributions made by Raul Castro Ruz to strengthening the genuine comradely unity and the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and the two countries," Kim said in the message, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim also called Castro "a close friend and revolutionary comrade-in-arms of the Korean people" and wished him good health and happiness, the KCNA said.
