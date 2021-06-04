Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. continuing activities at Yongbyon but no clear sign of spent fuel rods transfer: 38 North
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be continuing activities at its Yongbyon nuclear complex but no clear evidence has been detected to determine if spent fuel rods have been transferred from the storage facility to produce plutonium, a U.S. think tank has said.
The monitoring website 38 North made the assessment Friday, based on recent satellite imagery, also noting that minor activities have been spotted at the site's uranium enrichment plant while construction of a new wing of a lab building continued.
"The coal-fired Thermal Plant, which supplies steam to the RCL, has remained in continuous operation since early March, although the smoke plume is somewhat diminished on the most recent satellite imagery," 38 North said. RCL stands for the Radiochemical Laboratory.
------------
U.S. aware of N. Korean criticism, remains committed to diplomacy: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to diplomatic engagement with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said Monday, in reaction to the North's criticism of what it calls U.S. hostility toward Pyongyang.
"We are aware of the comments made in the DPRK media," a department spokesman told Yonhap News Agency, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The remarks came one day after North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) blasted the U.S.' lifting of all restrictions on South Korean missiles at a summit between President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, in Washington May 21.
------------
Appointment of U.S. point man on N. Korea signals readiness for dialogue with Pyongyang: Sherman
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States' recent appointment of a point man on North Korea signals its readiness for dialogue, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday, voicing hope for Pyongyang to "take us up on that possibility."
In a telephone conference with reporters, Sherman made the remarks, referring to President Joe Biden's announcement last month of career diplomat Sung Kim as special representative for the DPRK, the acronym of the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Sherman also made clear that Kim, who has been serving as acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs, will double as U.S. ambassador to Indonesia while carrying out the special representative role.
------------
N. Korea faces food shortage of 1.35 mln tons: think tank
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to face a food shortage of about 1.35 million tons this year affected by last summer's typhoons, flooding and a lack of farming materials amid the global pandemic, a state-run think tank said Thursday.
According to a report by the Korea Development Institute, North Korea is presumed to have produced about 4.4 million tons of grains last year, down around 240,000 tons from a year earlier.
Given that the North is thought to be in need of at least 5.75 million tons of food annually to feed its population, last year's estimated production marked a shortage of 1.35 million tons.
------------
Gov't examining possibility of S. Korean firms' sanctions violations after oil tanker transfers to N.K.
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The government is looking into the possibility of South Korean firms violating U.N. sanctions against North Korea amid a report that two oil tankers, previously owned by them, were added to Pyongyang's oil smuggling fleet in recent years, a Seoul official said Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), a website on maritime security under the Center for Strategic and International Studies, reported on the transfers of the vessels -- the Sin Phyong 5 and the Kwang Chon 2 -- via China.
U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibit any member states from the "direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer" to the North of "any new or used vessels" unless previously approved by the council.
(END)
