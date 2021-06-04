Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Embattled Seoul prosecution chief promoted in reshuffle at prosecution service

All News 17:46 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Lee Sung-yoon, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, who has been indicted over abuse of power allegations, was appointed head of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in a reshuffle at the prosecution service, the justice ministry said Friday.

Lee's promotion, in spite of accusations against him, is widely seen as part of the ministry's efforts to retain pro-government officials in important posts.

He was replaced by Lee Jung-soo, director of the justice ministry's prosecution bureau who is known to be close to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.

Lee Sung-yoon is accused of exercising undue influence in 2019 to stop an inquiry into the allegedly illegal exit ban imposed on former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui who was under investigation over sexual misconduct allegations.

A whistle blower has claimed the travel ban enforced by the justice ministry did not follow due procedures and that Lee, then head of the Supreme Prosecutors Office's anti-corruption team, pressed investigators at the Suwon prosecutors office to drop the case.

Han Dong-hoon, a close aide to former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl who resigned earlier this year amid feuds with the ministry, was appointed as vice president of the Institute of Justice, although Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo is said to have requested that Han return to the prosecutors office.

The ministry made new appointments for a total of 41 senior prosecutors, which will go into effect next Friday.

This undated file photo shows Lee Jung-soo (L) and Lee Sung-yoon (R). (Yonhap)


jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#prosecution
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!