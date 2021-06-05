Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks likely to maintain upward momentum next week on vaccination, recovery hope

All News 10:00 June 05, 2021

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to extend gains next week on sustained recovery hope and the accelerating inoculation drive here.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,240.08 points Friday, up 1.61 percent from a week ago.

Stocks advanced this week as improved economic data at home and abroad further enhanced hopes for a quicker-than-expected recovery.

In May, South Korea's exports jumped 45.6 percent on-year to extend their gains to a seventh consecutive month, and China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index hit a yearly high of 52.8. The U.S. ADP jobs data showed the steepest job increase in the cited month.

Electronic signboards at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,240.08 on June 4, 2021, down 7.35 points, or 0.23 percent, from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

"Expectation for strong chip demand was the key reason for the foreigners' return (to net buying) this week," NH Investment & Securities analyst Yang Ji-yoon said. "The country's accelerating COVID-19 inoculation drive is also raising hope for a return to the pre-pandemic norms," she noted.

Health authorities said Friday that the country is expected to achieve its goal of inoculating over 13 million people, or a quarter of the total population, within this month, earlier than expected, given a smooth supply of vaccines.

Meanwhile, analysts said the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern would continue to play out in the local markets. Volatility may rise ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting set for next week, they said.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-weekly
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!