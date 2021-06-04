Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Russian ambassador to S. Korea visits Panmunjom: UNC

All News 17:27 June 04, 2021

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik has visited the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, the United Nations Command (UNC) said Friday.

Kulik visited Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), last month, which "offered him insight into our enduring mission," UNC said in its Facebook post.

The U.S.-led command administers Panmunjom and the broader DMZ as an enforcer of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

"As a P-5 member of the U.N. Security Council, Russia has an important responsibility in managing the security situation in Korea," the post read.

This undated photo from the United Nations Command (UNC) Facebook page on June 4, 2021, shows Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik (2nd from R) and UNC officials at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in May. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

