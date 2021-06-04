Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO-leading Landers lose ace to elbow injury; another starter sidelined

All News 19:06 June 04, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The first-place team in South Korean baseball this season will lose an ace for the rest of the year to an elbow surgery, with another starting pitcher facing a similar fate.

The SSG Landers announced Friday that submariner Park Jong-hun will undergo a season-ending elbow operation in Los Angeles next week.

In this file photo from May 6, 2021, Park Jong-hun of the SSG Landers pitches against the NC Dinos in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Park flew to the U.S. earlier this week to get a second opinion on his ailing right elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. A doctor in Seoul initially recommended surgery for Park, who took himself out of a game against the Hanwha Eagles last Friday with elbow pains.

The Landers took Friday's action while in first place in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at 28-19, two games ahead of the KT Wiz.

Park had been the Landers' top starter, with a 4-2 record and a team-leading 2.82 ERA.

Injury woes continued for the Landers on Friday, with the news that another starter, Moon Seung-won, will also visit Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic next week for further tests on his right elbow.

Last year, Moon had surgery to remove a bone fragment in the same right elbow, and doctors told him at the time he had partial ligament damage. According to a Landers official, Moon was told he could choose to rehab his elbow but he would eventually need surgery at some point.

Moon has a 2-2 record with a 2.86 ERA this year. He last pitched on Sunday against the Hanwha Eagles, holding them to a run over six innings.

In this file photo from May 14, 2021, Moon Seung-won of the SSG Landers pitches against the Doosan Bears in the top of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Park and Moon join their American rotation mate Artie Lewicki on the sidelines.

In his first KBO season, Lewicki has made just four starts, with a 1-0 record and a 3.77 ERA across 14 1/3 innings.

He suffered an oblique injury in April that kept him out for over a month. He returned last Saturday but pitched just one inning in that game. He was later diagnosed with a pectoral injury, and the Landers said he will be out at least four weeks.

SSG manager Kim Won-hyong has said the team is looking for a possible replacement for Lewicki.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#KBO #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!