(LEAD) U.S. vaccines to S. Korea will ensure safety of troops, deepen friendship: State Dept.
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of remarks from White House spokeswoman, minor changes in paras 5-11; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, June 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. vaccine support for South Korea will help ensure the safety and readiness of the combined forces in the U.S. ally, a State Department spokesman said Friday.
Ned Price also highlighted the longstanding friendship between the allied countries as one million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were heading to South Korea.
"One million J&J vaccines are headed to our partners in the Republic of Korea. With these doses we're ensuring the safety and readiness of ROK and U.S. forces," the spokesman wrote in a Twitter post, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"The friendship between our two countries runs deep, especially in times of great need," he added.
The 1 million doses were promised by President Joe Biden when he hosted his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, for their first in-person summit in Washington on May 21.
"As we noted when the president hosted the South Koreans here just a few weeks ago, this was done in order to ensure the safety and readiness of U.S. and our ROK military forces," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a daily press briefing.
Biden earlier said the U.S. vaccines will help inoculate South Korea's 550,000 active service members, who work shoulder-to-shoulder with their American allies on a daily basis.
"And today, thanks to a whole of government effort we are delivering on that promise," said Psaki.
U.S. maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea under its bilateral joint defense treaty with Seoul.
The 1 million doses, however, will be used to vaccinate reservists as South Korea currently does not allow people under the age of 30 o get Johnson & Johnson vaccines, while the country's active service members largely consist of young conscripts.
The U.S. vaccines arrived at Seoul's Seongnam airport earlier in the day, according to reports.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Boy band TXT returns with 2nd full album after musical soul-searching
-
(2nd LD) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd debut atop Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1 bln views on YouTube
-
(URGENT) With 'Butter,' BTS makes 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard main singles chart
-
USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic
-
U.S. soldier apprehended for assaulting 3 Koreans
-
Full text of the Seoul Declaration adopted at the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit
-
(News Focus) BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100
-
Baby girl remains in coma a month after adoptive father's abuse
-
(Yonhap Feature) Shaking off vaccine scare, S. Koreans signing up for COVID-19 vaccines
-
Military to raise troops' daily meal cost next month
-
New cases in 600s for 3rd day, inoculations for seniors to speed up
-
N. Korea faces food shortage of 1.35 mln tons: think tank