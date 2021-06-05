Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Calls grow for probe into all sexual violence cases in Army, Navy, Air Force (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Air Force chief of staff virtually dismissed, military launches full-scale probe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Plan to build 4,000 homes in idle site of Gwacheon gov't complex canceled, housing supply plan in greater Seoul area shaken (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pressured by ruling party, gov't considers 2nd supplementary budget (Segye Times)
-- Air Force falls from grace in wake of sexual harassment case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers 2nd supplementary budget (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Air Force chief of staff resigns, Cheong Wa Dae says, 'no exception in investigation' (Hankyoreh)
-- Defendant promoted to Seoul High Prosecutors Office chief, Lee Sung-yoon on reverse course (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Sung-yoon promoted to Seoul High Prosecutors Office chief, Lee Jeong-su appointed to lead Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Amid residents' opposition, plan to supply 4,000 homes in idle site of Gwacheon gov't complex nixed (Korea Economic Daily)
